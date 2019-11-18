Guest Editorial: Battling chronic hunger this holiday season

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hello, I am Frank Sheppard, President and CEO of Feeding the Valley Food Bank.
Chronic hunger is a major problem here in South Georgia.
In Dougherty and surrounding counties, one in four residents are “food insecure” as we call it, many times not knowing where the next meal is coming from for them and their families.
The holidays stress the budgets of food insecure families even more as children are out of school and do not have access to school breakfast and lunch.
But you can help us make this holiday season a little brighter for our neighbors in need.
WALB is partnering with Feeding the Valley of Albany to do a food drive through Nov. 20.
Here at WALB, you can drop off donations of non-perishable items during regular business hours.
Canned items such as meats, fish, vegetables and soups are always needed. Boxed items such as cereals, oatmeal, grits and pasta as well.
And of course, monetary donations are acceptable and Feeding the Valley staff will be on hand to accept them.
Thank you to WALB and to the caring citizens of South Georgia for helping us with this food drive and making the holiday season a little better for those less fortunate around us.
