GSP Talks safety tips for Bicyclist after recent deaths

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the recent death of Dougherty county bicyclist Aaron Dietzel Friday night, the Georgia State Patrol office has a warning for other cyclists.
Georgia State Patrol Sergeant Henry Batts told us a few tips cyclist could take into account before riding on roads or highway late in the evening.
“We are just encouraging drivers to be safe if they are going to ride at night, to wear bright reflective clothing. And to remember that the law is that they would have to have a light on the front of the bike. That reflects a white light at least three- hundred feet ahead and a red light on the back of the bike that reflects three-hundred feet in the rear,” Batts told WALB News 10.
Sergeat Batts said that their overall priority is everyone’s safety.
“We encourage cyclist to stay as far over the right as possible and be vigilant and be safe,” Batts said.
The Georgia State Patrol Office said that this is a warning for everybody that is operating any type of transportation equipment to be aware of their surroundings.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.