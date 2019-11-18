APD escorts bike club through Albany in Honor of ‘Rashad Roberts’

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany Police escorted a Motorcycle Club through the city for a special ride in Honor of a member who died tragically last month.
Rashad Robert passed away early October after a multiple car wreck. Albany Police led the Xtreme Ryderz Motorcycle Club through the city Saturday in memory of Roberts.
Vonda Burkes is Member of the organization tell us that this ride today means so much to them and to someone she called a brother.
“My relationship with ‘Snake,’ that was my little brother, much love. He was more than just a little brother, just close family. This ride means to us a lot. We love Snake, we call him ‘Snakey Pooh.’ We also love the community for supporting us and showing support to us," Burkes said.
The Xtreme Riders say Roberts touched many lives so it came only natural to celebrate his life once more by driving through the city he once loved.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.