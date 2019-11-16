Quiet and warmer workweek ahead

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Clouds will be on the increase tonight as a weak disturbance moves through the region. A few sprinkles are possible from midnight until 6 a.m. for areas along and east of I-75. Otherwise, mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine on Monday as highs warm into the mid to upper 60s
A weak cold front will move through the region early Tuesday. No rain is expected with that front. Plenty of sunshine is expected throughout the day. A little cooler with highs in the mid 60s.
High pressure dominates beginning Wednesday as highs warm into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. All dry Thursday and mainly dry Friday as highs warm into the low 70s.
Showers are likely Saturday into Sunday as our next cold front moves through. Highs near 70.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.