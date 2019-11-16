Tift Regional Health System celebrates Nurse Practitioner Week

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Nurse Practitioners all across the country have an entire week dedicated to them.
Doctor Lakesha Williams shared the gratitude that she and her team felt this week about the daily lives of a nurse practitioner.
“Nurse practitioner week is very important. One of the reasons is because it is to bring more awareness to the role of the nurse practitioner,” Dr. Williams said.
Nurse practitioner week is Nov. 10-16 of each year.
Doctor Williams shared that nurse practitioners are in high demand in rural South Georgia areas and say that nurse practitioners are similar to doctors when it comes to patient care.
“There has been a problem with a shortage of physicians. The nurse practitioner is able and educated at the level to where they can prescribe, treat, diagnosis, prevent and be able to step in, in that role to take care of patients,” Dr. Williams told WALB News 10.
Doctors Williams said that physicians and nurse practitioners in the country all have a common goal, to make sure patients and families are taken care of.
“It is not about replacing the physicians and its not about substituting them, we all work together. One sound, one voice, the patient wins,” Dr. Williams said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.