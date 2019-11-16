Santa Claus comes to the Albany Mall

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Santa Claus arrived in South Georgia Friday night, and he pulled up on an ATV.
Jolly Old Saint Nick made his first appearance at the Albany Mall.
Hundreds of people were there to greet his arrival and kick off the holiday season.
This annual celebration is in partnership with several organizations, including the Salvation Army.
They said they are proud to participate.
“So we’ve been doing this since 1985 with the mall and it just bringing awareness to the public to let them know we depend on their resources for the donation and we depend on the community to let them know what we’re doing for the Red Kettle Campaign. All the resources we receive in our Red Kettle stays right here in Dougherty County,” said Lieutenant Rebecca Sullivan with the Salvation Army.
As she has for more than a decade, WALB News 10s Karla Heath-Sands sang Christmas carols and emceed Santa’s arrival.
You can donate to Toys for Tots and towards the Red Kettle Campaign at the mall.
