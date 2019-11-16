Ruth’s Cottage prepares for new facility and needs community’s help to furnish

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Ruth’s Cottage is nearly complete with its new facility to protect women, children, even men, and pets, from domestic violence situations.
Georgia is 15th in the nation for the most domestic violence cases, according to the Georgia Coalition.
Before the domestic violence shelter, Ruth’s Cottage, women in Tift County had trouble finding help during rough situations.
Cindy Evers is one of the founders of Ruth’s Cottage. She remembers those troubling times for women.
“Seven women were concerned about the fact that there was nowhere for women to go in our 1,600-mile judicial circuit,” Evers told us.
“One of the seven founding women, was herself after we got started, a victim of domestic violence. Her husband shot and killed her and shot himself after one of our board meetings,” Evers told WALB News 10.
Evers said at that point, she had to make a stand for all women and victims of domestic violence.
Evers and her team have been very successful with Ruth’s Cottage. They hope to bring that same success to their new facility.
Sarah Cook serves as one of the board members for Ruth’s Cottage.
“This new facility is especially important because it doubles our capacity for our shelter residents. It also gives us the ability to house men,” Cook said.
The new shelter will be the first of its kind for Ruth’s Cottage
Just last year, board members asked for the community’s help in building the foundation for the new facility. Now they need it furnished.
They are asking for help from the community by donating funds for the shelter to help buy things that would make families feel safe.
“We need to furniture this shelter, it is wonderful to have a roof over your head but you need a table, you need a chair, a bed and you need linens,” Dorman said.
Ruth’s Cottage is asking for help raising funds so that victims could feel at home when they come to the shelter. Shelters can be seen as dark, scary, and unfamiliar places but Ruth’s Cottage’s new facility will be the opposite of that.
Christy Dorman said a lot of families don’t get the chance to start over and this is their chance to start a fresh new life away from domestic violence.
“To elevate and to provide hope for victims, that’s what this shelter would do, we need help people to help fund us for these rooms,” Dorman told us.
Dorman said that victims will be protected by the dedicated staff and Tift County’s law enforcement.
“You can find a better place, and I promise, we will have a table for you to have dinner at,” Dorman told WALB News 10.
The new facility is said to be completed by the end of 2019 and will start housing as soon as February.
If you would like to donate, you can click here.
If you know someone in a domestic violence situation, call 1 (800) 33-HAVEN.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.