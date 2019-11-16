One of two men on the run in kidnapping and armed robbery case

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) -Right now, Dougherty County Police said they need your help finding one of two criminals who went into a home, demanded cash, and held two men at gunpoint.
It happened over a week ago and one of the suspects is now in jail. The other is on the run, after kidnapping one of the victims.
Dougherty County Police said one of the suspects drove one of the victims to a store on Acree Avenue and held him at gunpoint.
Detectives said that’s when customers came out of the store and saw that suspect with a black rifle running away from the store.
It was at a home off of South County Line Road, where police said they responded to what they thought was a burglary in progress.
When they got there, they discovered something else.
“There was a suspect that had barricaded himself inside the victim’s residence,” said Sgt. David Flick, Detective Division with the Dougherty County Police Department.
Police identified him as David Jones Jr. Investigators said he and Kanorris Golden, drove to the home of a man they knew. They demanded he give them cash from inside.
The victim’s father was inside the house at the time.
“They demanded $200 in cash right there. And the father said he didn’t have it, but he could go to the ATM to get it,” said Flick.
That’s when police said Jones took the son inside the house with a .38-caliber handgun and kept him there at gunpoint, while the other man went with the father.
“Rode with the father, held him at gunpoint with an assault-style rifle,” said Flick.
The father drove to Country Line Grocery while Golden waited in this white truck. Police said instead of getting cash, he told everyone what happened inside.
“There was a man at his house with a gun holding his son at gunpoint as well as there’s a man in his pick-up truck who also has a gun,” said Flick.
The customers came outside to see the criminal. And when they did, the men took off in plain eye-view with his rifle in hand...leaving everyone shocked.
“We want Mr. Golden! We want him apprehended. But we want him to turn himself in,” said Flick.
Before another person becomes victim to this bizarre crime.
Now Dougherty County Police said this is an active investigation. We also spoke with folks who work inside the store and they said they want Golden caught immediately.
Now Police tells us Jones barricaded himself inside the home after he came outside holding the son at gunpoint.
Detectives said the father shot at him, but the suspect went back inside until police were able to get him out.
He is in jail on kidnapping, aggravated assault, armed robbery, and possession of a firearm during a commission of a crime charges.
Detectives said once Golden is caught, he will face the same charges and more could be added to both.
If you’ve seen Golden, you’re encouraged to call Albany Area Crimestoppers at (229) 436-TIPS.
