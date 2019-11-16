Officials find non-working severe weather sirens during audible test

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - If you were in Dougherty County around 1 p.m. Friday, you probably heard the severe weather sirens.
The Albany Fire Department along with the Dougherty County EMA tested the county-wide siren system.
Public safety officials were at all the locations to make sure the speaker and siren worked.
County officials said in addition to the occasional audible tests, the warning sirens are tested silently every week.
After the test, officials found that of the 13 sirens in service, four of them did not work.
“Many of our sirens have taken some level of damage due to the number of severe storms we’ve had over the last couple of years. And the age of the sirens causes parts to wear out or malfunction," said Jenna Chang, Dougherty County EMA specialist.
Chang said the county is working to fix those sirens as soon as possible.
She said it’s important to note that you could still hear neighboring sirens in the distance from those locations.
This testing is a good reminder that Georgia is still in its fall severe weather season, even though it’s been fairly quiet so far.
