Hahira student recognized as top 3 equestrian athlete

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia sixth-grader is being recognized for her work as an equestrian athlete.
Lauren Studstill and her stallion, Silver Slugger, are ranked in the top 3 in their division of Pony Hunters, a riding competition that requires the horse and rider to clear a series of jumps.
The United States Equestrian Federation’s Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program recognized Studstill for the second year in a row for her dedication to the sport.
She also maintains an A average in her classes while competing.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.