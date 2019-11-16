Hahira student recognized as top 3 equestrian athlete

By Whitney Argenbright | November 15, 2019 at 7:01 PM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:15 PM

HAHIRA, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia sixth-grader is being recognized for her work as an equestrian athlete.

Lauren Studstill and her stallion, Silver Slugger, are ranked in the top 3 in their division of Pony Hunters, a riding competition that requires the horse and rider to clear a series of jumps.

Lauren Studstill (Source: Lowndes County Schools)

The United States Equestrian Federation’s Equestrian Athlete Lettering Program recognized Studstill for the second year in a row for her dedication to the sport.

She also maintains an A average in her classes while competing.

