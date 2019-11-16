Game of the Week: North Cobb @ Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Packers have proven themselves as one of South Georgia's top tear teams.
And Friday they look to prove that fact once again.
It's survive and advance for the Colquitt County Packers.
As they host the first round of the playoffs against North Cobb.
For the past two years, they’ve lost in the state championship game.
So, on the agenda tonight, redemption.
And that’s why they’re our Game of the Week.
The Packers and North Cobb have only met in the playoffs.
The Packers have reached the second round 12 consecutive times.
Friday night, they look to make it 13.
And that was in the second round back in 2013.
This season, the Packers found themselves in several big games.
Something, they'll rely on as they get ready for the Warriors.
Head Coach Justin Rogers told us they want to continue making history.
“Now that you’re starting the playoffs everybody’s good, everybody’s talented. And the big thing is everybody is going to play that much harder," said Rogers. "The effort and the intensity from everybody that you’re going to face is going to be a whole different level, because of the urgency, understanding there is no do over. So, you’re trying to peek at the right time, play the best ball that you can at the right time, to get hot, to go do something historical. To be able to his this playoff run, it’s exciting, it gets the butterflies going and it’s a fun time.”
Kick off is scheduled for 7:30.
We’ll have Friday night’s game and many more highlights at 11 during our Locker Room Report.
