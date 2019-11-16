Game of the Week: North Cobb @ Colquitt County

“Now that you’re starting the playoffs everybody’s good, everybody’s talented. And the big thing is everybody is going to play that much harder," said Rogers. "The effort and the intensity from everybody that you’re going to face is going to be a whole different level, because of the urgency, understanding there is no do over. So, you’re trying to peek at the right time, play the best ball that you can at the right time, to get hot, to go do something historical. To be able to his this playoff run, it’s exciting, it gets the butterflies going and it’s a fun time.”