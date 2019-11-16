Bicyclist killed in Dougherty Co. crash

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - One man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in the 4000 block of Sylvester Road Friday evening, according to Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler.
Fowler said Aaron Dietzel, 39, was pronounced dead at the scene around 7:35 p.m. after he and his bicycle were hit by a vehicle.
The initial call came in around 7 p.m.
Coroner Fowler told WALB that Dietzel was heading to a service station, wearing dark clothing, when he began to cross the road, was hit by a vehicle and knocked off of his bike.
Fowler said his bicycle was then hit by two other vehicles.
The coroner said that it was raining at the time and the driver of the vehicle that initially hit Dietzel did not see him when he was crossing the road.
Fowler said no one else was injured in the accident.
Based on the preliminary investigation, Dietzel’s cause of death was determined to be blunt force trauma, according to Fowler.
