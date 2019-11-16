Albany Seahawks advance to Pop Warner State Championship

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After an undefeated season, the Albany Seahawks find themselves just one game away from finding the Pop Warner championship game.
For some Seahawks, like Carter Bluain, they're no stranger to winning the state championship.
“It feels great that we won last year and we finna win this year,” said Bluain.
Head Coach John Thomas told us they’ve been looking forward to this game all year.
“Just a lot of preparation, because the guys are excited because they’re traveling again,” said Thomas.
And he knows his players aren’t going to leave disappointed.
“More than anything, these guys hate losing so you know, they’re going to give me what they got,” said Thomas.
Christopher Dyson told us there are just a couple of things they need to do to secure another state title.
“Scoring a lot of touchdowns,” said Dyson.
“Just play good on Saturday,” said Bluain.
“They’re just really excited, they want to play, they want to win. And they’re already looking to compete on the national level," said Thomas.
The Seahawks will travel to Evans Georgia to compete for the state title.
If they win that regional game then the Seahawks will travel out for the Pop Warner Championship.
