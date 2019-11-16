Albany church to host turkey giveaway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the season of giving and one church in Albany wants to make sure no one is without food this Thanksgiving.
New Season Church at Radium Springs is not only giving away turkeys but also blankets and other essentials items as we inch closer into the colder months.
Pastor Marcus Glass says this giveaway is important for those who may not know what they are eating for Thanksgiving.
“We’re really hoping those that are in need would come so you don’t have to worry about what am I going to get for thanksgiving and I think a lot of times there’s more emphasis around this time is put on food and coming together and we want people not to be depressed about what they don’t have and what they cant get," said Dr. Glass.
This event is Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. The church is located at 2402 Roxanna Road.
They’re also accepting donations of coats, blankets, and poultry. They just ask that you stop by the church an hour early to drop off those items.
