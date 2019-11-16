ABAC students prepare to feed families in need with Manna Drop

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - While many students will be preparing for their mid-term exams, one southwest Georgia college will be spending their time giving back.
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College (ABAC) will host its annual Manna Drop to feed families in South Tifton.
Manna Drop is made up of students who will give back to families in need this holiday season.
Landon Rowe said he has participated in the fundraiser before and enjoys helping others over the years.
“Every year it is always a tear-jerker, the people are always so thankful that you are there offering help, and you see an impact. You see an impact on these families, children, mothers, and fathers. If you can do something in your community to make your community better, then why not do it,” Rowe told us.
The giveaway will be at Charles Spencer Elementary School starting Nov. 23 at 10 a.m.
Anyone interested in participating or donating can contact Lane Riley at the Lriley2@stallions.abac.edu .
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.