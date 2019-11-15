UPDATE: Colquitt Co. Clerk of Court hit by truck outside courthouse

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Colquitt County Clerk of Court was seriously injured Friday morning after she stepped into a crosswalk and was hit by a truck, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Lynn Purvis, 59, was hit by a Ford F-150 around 10 a.m. on the square around the Colquitt County Courthouse.
It happened at the intersection of 1st Avenue South and South Main, according to GSP.
Troopers said witnesses and surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the truck had the green light as he was turning at the intersection.
Purvis was knocked 20 feet by the collision, causing head injuries. She was taken to Archbold in Thomasville and is being treated in the intensive care unit.
Troopers said there was no sign of impairment from the driver or Purvis.
According to her son’s Facebook post, Purvis is suffering from multiple facial fractures and some bleeding in her chest that required a chest tube.
No charges have been filed pending the ongoing investigation.

