Week 1 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - With the first round of the playoffs officially underway, this week’s Game of the Week features the Colquitt County Packers hosting North Cobb. After falling in the state finals last year and taking the two-seed this season, the Packers feel as if they have something to prove. And they couldn’t think of a better way to start their playoff run than to take down North Cobb the same way they did in 2013 and finding their way to Atlanta.
John Barron and Paige Dauer will have your highlights and final scores from Friday’s games on WALB News 10 at 11.
- FINAL SCORE: Colquitt County 35, North Cobb 7
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 38, Hillgrove 8
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 50, Greenbrier 0
- FINAL SCORE: Valdosta 45, Lakeside Evans 9
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 60, Heritage 0
- FINAL SCORE: Griffin 21, Bainbridge 20
- FINAL SCORE: Americus-Sumter 13, Burke County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Baldwin 38, Cairo 30
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 46, Southeast Bulloch 0
- FINAL SCORE: Cook 7, Windsor Forest 6
- FINAL SCORE: Benedictine 58, Monroe 0
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 31, Dodge County 26
- FINAL SCORE: Dublin 32, Early County 9
- FINAL SCORE: Brooks County 42, Washington County 14
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 30, Bleckley County 12
- FINAL SCORE: Schley County 39, Claxton 18
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 55, Seminole County 6
- FINAL SCORE: Turner County, Macon County 12
- FINAL SCORE: Warren County 30, Terrell County 0
- FINAL SCORE: Terrell Academy 64, Robert Toombs 26
- FINAL SCORE: Tiftarea 17, Bulloch Academy 14
- FINAL SCORE: Southland 22, Frederica Academy 6
- FINAL SCORE: Deerfield-Windsor 27, Bethlehem Christian 3
