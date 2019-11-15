Week 1 of playoffs: Friday night football scores and schedules

SOUTHWEST Ga. (WALB) - With the first round of the playoffs officially underway, this week’s Game of the Week features the Colquitt County Packers hosting North Cobb. After falling in the state finals last year and taking the two-seed this season, the Packers feel as if they have something to prove. And they couldn’t think of a better way to start their playoff run than to take down North Cobb the same way they did in 2013 and finding their way to Atlanta.