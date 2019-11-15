WALB, Feeding The Valley Food Bank gears up for food drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thanksgiving is just two weeks away. And while many will be preparing full meals, not everyone is as fortunate.
That’s why WALB is teaming up with Feeding the Valley Food Bank next week for a Food Drive.
“Nobody needs to be hungry,” Cheryl Maddox, Feeding The Valley Food Albany site manager, said.
The food bank serves Dougherty, Lee, Calhoun and Terrell counties.
They work with community agencies to provide food to those in need.
Maddox said she is excited for the upcoming WALB food drive because the food collected will go to families in need.
“The agencies need things like canned goods. Especially for closer to the holidays. The more pounds we get, the more meals we get,” Maddox said.
Maddox said food drives help get food to schools for children who may not have the opportunity to eat once school is out for the holidays.
“To be able to provide to them something so they’re not sitting there going, 'yeah I get fed when I am here at school when I get home what am I going to do,” Maddox said.
Feeding The Valley said they are wanting people to donate dried foods, canned items and vegetables.
“Cereal, canned soups, beans, tuna, canned chicken. Those are going to be great especially close to the holidays. Yams any kind of vegetables,” Maddox said.
The food drive will be this Monday and will go through Wednesday, from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day.
WALB hopes everyone will come out and help us help those in our community.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.