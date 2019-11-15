Ousted Ukraine ambassador felt threat; Trump assails her anew

In a closed-door session later Friday, the panel heard from David Holmes, a State Department official in Kyiv who overheard Trump asking about investigations into his political rivals the day after Trump’s July 25 phone conversation with new Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Holmes was at lunch in Kyiv with Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, when Sondland called Trump. The conversation was loud enough to be overheard.