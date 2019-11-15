Group to host annual Veterans Day parade in Lee Co. Saturday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of people will gather in Lee County Saturday to say thank you to our veterans.
The Southwest Georgia Veterans Coalition will hold its second annual Veterans Day Parade in downtown Leesburg.
This year’s theme is the “Global War on Terror.”
The parade will feature the Fort Benning Marching band and will end with a 21 gun salute and taps.
Coalition Chairman Paul Murray said they hope the fact that the parade is after Veterans Day this year will encourage more people to come out than they had last year.
"Due to the fact it was during Veterans Day weekend, all the other military groups are hard to obtain," Murray said. "But this year, we're going to have the Marine Corps vehicles present along with the marching band."
The Veterans Day Parade starts at 10 a.m.
It will not only feature the Fort Benning Marching Band, but also the Junior ROTC Corps and different patriotic floats.
