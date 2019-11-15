Dougherty Co. coroner concerned about suicides as holidays approach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the suicide rates have spiked already in 2019, and traditionally, the holidays are the time when more people take their own lives.
There have been 11 suicides this year, the highest yearly number since Fowler has been the coroner.
Last year there were nine suicides.
Fowler said most of the suicides this year have been with guns, and are men 25-years-old and up. He said with the holiday season here, the number is expected to rise even more.
“We are encouraging family members to keep a lookout and notice your loved ones, especially if they have depression, or if they thought about committing suicide. We definitely want to watch out, because we don’t want this number to go up any higher now,” said Fowler.
Fowler urges people to utilize the national suicide prevention lifeline. That number is 1-800-273-8255.
