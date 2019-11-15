ATC’s Pharmacy Technology Program gets real-life lab

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pharmacy Technology students at Albany Technical College will now be able to use a real-life pharmacy lab.
School officials said the lab will prepare students to receive prescription requests, count tablets, and label bottles.
The program’s chairperson said students will also learn how to interact with customers.
“They’ll know how to interact with patients. They’ll know how to communicate. They’ll know how to provide that eye-to-eye contact. They’ll know how to really, really operate in the flow,” said Dr. JaNee Mobley, Program Chair of Pharmacy Technology.
The lab will be available for students starting in January.
