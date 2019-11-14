Witness remembers ‘devastating’ aftermath of Lee Co. crash

SMITHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Devastating is how one Lee County woman remembers a recent vehicle crash that killed one man outside of her home.
Connie Weiss saw the crash moments after it happened.
“We were very surprised that it happened," Weiss said. "I didn’t hear anything which surprised me more.”
The crash claimed the life of Roy Johnson, 79.
It happened Monday night at the intersection of US 19 and Childers Road.
That location is just outside of Weiss’ home.
“All of a sudden, I heard a lot of sirens and I thought that’s funny, they kinda stopped." Weiss said. "So I looked out my window and I saw a lot of emergency vehicles out here in front. There were more emergency vehicles then I’ve ever seen anywhere before.”
Two vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a report by the Georgia State Patrol (GSP).
Johnson's car was heading west on Childers Road.
The other vehicle, a Dodge Ram, was heading North on US 19.
GSP’s report stated a witness saw that Johnson’s vehicle didn’t stop at a stop sign.
“The police had traffic stopped in both directions," Weiss said. "They had cones across the end of our driveway.”
Weiss hopes people will slow down when driving through the area.
She says seeing the aftermath of the crash was horrific and that she has “never seen one and this was devastating.
"I’ve never seen something so bad before,” she added.
Johnson did have a passenger in his vehicle who was airlifted and remains in the hospital.
According to GSP, the other driver had no injuries.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.