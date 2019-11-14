Verdict handed down for 2018 Albany murder

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict was handed down Thursday for one of three defendants in an October 2018 murder, according to District Attorney Greg Edwards.
Key’Jylyn Norman, 20, was found guilty on all 10 counts he was facing in connection to the death of Johnny Young, 33.
Norman was found guilty of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of a firearm and street gang participation charges.
The incident happened in the 1300 block of West Oglethorpe Boulevard.
Prosecutors said Norman, Javon Thomas, and Dontavious Thomas, lured Young from Mississippi to buy car rims. Prosecutors said they did this as a gang crime.
[ MORE: 2 charged in weekend murder in Albany ]
Edwards said all three are Rattler gang members.
Dontavious Thomas already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery and was the one that put the plan together, according to Edwards.
Javon Thomas is still awaiting trial, the district attorney said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.