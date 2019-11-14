Valdosta High offers Georgia’s ‘Apply to College’ workshops

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta City Schools is celebrating Georgia’s Apply to College Month.
On Wednesday, Valdosta High School (VHS) hosted its first “Apply to College" workshop of the year.
The event is set to give students the opportunity to apply to college with specialists present to help them navigate the process.
Amelia Roberson with Valdosta City Schools said that they’re hoping students leave the event at least one step further into their college application process.
“Students have goals. They have desires and they want to do things after high school. An initiative like this allows them to be able to move closer to those goals that they have set for themselves. It also opens up the door to other possibilities because students sometimes have the goals focused on one thing," said Roberson, VHS Counseling Director.
Roberson said the event is also good for parents because the application process is complex and not every parent has experience with it.
During these events, there will also be several local colleges available on campus for insight.
The next “Apply to College” day will be Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Valdosta High School.
