Valdosta group encourages local workforce options

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - More than 140 students learned more about the career options and opportunities right here in South Georgia from potential employers.
Earlier Wednesday, high schoolers from South Georgia schools toured local businesses, visited Wiregrass Technical College, and heard from industry panelists.
Panelists from companies like South Georgia Pecan and Langdale Forest Products.
Meghan Barwick, with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority, said they wanted to inform students about potential career opportunities available to them after graduation.
“We’re always looking to improve and we felt like this was one of the ways that we could showcase and show our high school students and our young students what opportunities are right here in their backyard," said Barwick.
Barwick spoke about education and the workforce going hand-in-hand.
Barwick attributed the community’s great workforce, in part to the primary and secondary educational institutions in the area.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.