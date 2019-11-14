Tiftarea’s Josie Arant takes her talents to Belmont University

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -Well when you work hard, sometimes you get the opportunity to see that hard work pay off.
And for Tiftarea’s Josie Arant, that day was Thursday.
With a box full of metals, and case full of trophies, Tiftarea saw one of their prized golfer sign her letter of intent to the next level.
Arant will be taking her talent to Belmont University.
And for Arant, she’s just excited to start the next chapter in her career.
“For me, it was the perfect school," said Arant. "I ride up and knew that it was my school. I said, this is where I want to go, and I perused it with everything I had. It was perfect academically and it being the golf school that it is, it was the perfect decision.”
Last year, Arant helped lead the Panthers to the state tournament, and hopes to help the Bruins as well.
