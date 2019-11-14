Thomasville City School Board names lone superintendent finalist

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The Thomasville City school board named a lone finalist for superintendent Thursday morning.
Ben Wiggins was named the only finalist during a called meeting on Thursday.
Following a 14-day period, the school board will take official action appointing a superintendent.
Wiggins is the current principal of Oconee High School and a graduate of Colquitt County Schools.
Tina McBride, director of student services for the district, was named the acting superintendent in October.
