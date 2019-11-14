Salvation Army of Albany gets ready for annual coat drive

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Salvation Army of Albany is getting ready for its annual coat drive.
They want you to take the time and see if you have any gently used coats that may not fit or that you simply don’t want anymore.
The Salvation Army is asking you to donate them for their annual coat drive.
The coat drive will begin this Monday and will go through Friday, Jan. 20.
Starting Monday, you can drop-off donated coats at Central Monitoring Services at 522 Pine Avenue or any Albany Fire Station.
Lieutenant Rebecca Sullivan says nobody should have to be cold during these next few months.
“We like for people to give a gently used coat so that we can give out to anyone who needs a coat. They don’t have to be homeless," says Sullivan.
