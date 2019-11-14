Police report in GSW assault released

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - WALB has obtained a copy of the police report in the assault of a Georgia Southwestern State University student.
The assault happened around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 1, not Oct. 31, as previously reported.
At that time, four people got into an argument outside of a fraternity house at 102 William B. King Drive.
Two fraternities operate from that property — Kappa Sigma and Sigma Chi.
One of the people involved in the argument was Tyler Ellis.
According to the police report, he was hit in the face with a “leaping punch,” the report stated.
Ellis was knocked unconscious and the assailant fell backward and hit his head.
Police were on the scene within 15 minutes and interviewed 13 witnesses over several days.
Witnesses told police there was only one punch and Ellis was not kicked, stomped, punched or assaulted by anyone else.
Ellis suffered several facial fractures, a broken nose, fractures to the back of his head and bleeding on his brain, according to the report.
Several people have been charged in the case.
READ THE REPORT BELOW:
*Student names have been redacted.
