NASA comes to Albany to recruit small business owners

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - When you think of NASA, you probably think shuttles and astronauts, but you should also think about small businesses.
The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce and NASA hosted a forum to connect small business owners with NASA representatives.
A representative said around three billion dollars actually go to small businesses employed by NASA each year.
And Albany is a place where they like to recruit because they’re close to the different locations in Florida and Alabama.
“NASA is like a small city. They have every need a city would need, from groceries to software to rocket components to building materials. Everything. So there are lots of opportunities for small business and that’s mainly what the meeting is about today,” said Eddie West.
President of A. West Enterprise, Eddie West, said his small business has been working with NASA since 2013 on numerous projects.
West encourages other small business owners in Albany to learn more about the opportunities NASA offers.
