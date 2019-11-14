2 men arrested in Albany after pawning stolen items from Lee Co. burglary

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were arrested Thursday after attempting to pawn stolen items in Albany from a burglary that happened in Lee County in October.
The Albany Police Department and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the call around noon at Albany Vacuum on North Slappey Boulevard.
Police said Sean Harper and Grady Eubanks also attempted to pawn a specific custom-made paintball gun.
Both men have been taken to Dougherty County Jail.
In Lee County, Harper is being charged with first degree burglary. Eubanks is being charged with probation violation.
Charges from Dougherty County are still pending. WALB is working to get copies of the suspects’ mugshots.
