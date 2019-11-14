Meet 'Moody’: Bald eagle expected to return home to South Ga.

LOWNDES CO., Ga. (WALB) - Lowndes County officials are hoping they will soon be welcoming a symbol of our nation’s freedom back to South Georgia.
A bald eagle was found late last week, on Highway 376 near Bevel Creek and then taken to Auburn University for treatment.
He was injured after being hit by a car and took refuge in a ditch.
With Lowndes County Animal Services helping out, a concerned passerby was able to get the eagle the necessary medical attention.
“He was definitely doing his civic duty to the country and to this bird, to get him the proper help. He reached out to the proper channels and got the proper help to him," said Jeff Atkinson, with Lowndes County Animal Services.
Once rescued, officials decided to name the eagle “Moody,” as a gesture of appreciation to the men and women of Moody Air Force Base.
Moody is expected to make his return to the community after his recovery.
Officials want to remind everyone that ill or injured wildlife should immediately be reported to their local authorities.
Citizens should not tamper with or attempt the rehabilitate wildlife, but should call those with specialized training.
