Lee County Sheriff’s Office continue SWAT training

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) -Lee County Sheriff’s Office continues to gear-up for its SWAT team.
Tuesday night, county commissioners approved funding for the sheriff’s office to buy additional SWAT gear.
Lee County Commissioners approved $28,000 for the sheriff’s office to purchase weapons and additional SWAT gear.
Sheriff Reggie Rachals remembers hearing the news.
“Well, what was going through my mind is, it was a great relief that we were going to be able to purchase these items that are very much needed.”
Officers are excited about SWAT training.
Kyle Williams is a Lee County Sheriff’s deputy who says he’s excited and looking forward to it.
Officers have been training for around three months with SWAT gear they already have.
Officers will be wearing several pieces of gear including helmets and vests.
Their vests can easily weigh 25 to 30 pounds.
The vests not only worn on training days but also during real emergencies.
Sheriff Rachals says this weather helps make his officers ready for all weather conditions.
“Good thing that the weather is the way it is because they got to understand that it may not be warm, it may be hot.”
He says a total of 12 officers are being trained with two to four additional officers involved.
Sheriff Rachals says SWAT training is being conducted by a familiar face at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Colonel Chris Owens.
“Well, he’s a certified instructor in all aspects of instructing law enforcement. He’s been on a SWAT team in another agency. So he brings that with him.”
SWAT training takes place for at least eight hours a one day, once a month.
