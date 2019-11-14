House fire ruled arson in Turner Co.

ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - Investigators with the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner’s Office have ruled an Ashburn house fire that happened Tuesday just after midnight was intentionally set.
The arson happened on the 200 block of West End Avenue.
“The residence has been vacant for about 15 years and no power was connected to it at the time the fire occurred. It is believed the fire originated in the living room area,” said John F. King, safety fire commissioner.
The Ashburn police and fire departments are assisting with this investigation.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to call the Fire Investigations Unit at 1 (800) 282-5804. Rewards are offered up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Callers can choose to stay anonymous.
