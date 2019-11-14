Valdosta fire under investigation

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Emergency personnel are investigating a Valdosta fire that happened late Thursday afternoon.
The fire was at the intersection of North Forrest and Cypress streets.
Emergency personnel did ask people to avoid the area and redirected traffic.
The call came in at 4:45 p.m.
A passerby saw smoke coming from the house and called 911, officials said.
The fire department arrived at the scene within three minutes.
There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
