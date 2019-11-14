DA: Federal verdict handed down for convicted felon with ‘violent past’

“This case illustrates our multi-agency effort to enforce gun laws that prohibit convicted felons from possessing firearms, particularly when the convicted felon has a history of violence,” Peeler said. “It is a priority of this office to identify and prosecute violent offenders who jeopardize the safety of our communities. I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their work in this case.”