DA: Federal verdict handed down for convicted felon with ‘violent past’

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A convicted felon with a violent criminal past was found guilty Wednesday, Charlie Peeler, U.S. attorney for the Middle District of Georgia, said in a release.
David Earl Butler, 30, of Valdosta, was found guilty of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A jury handed down the verdict after an hour of deliberation, according to Peeler.
Butler faces a maximum 10 years in prison, a maximum $250,000 fine and three years supervised release.
Sentencing has not been scheduled.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands presided over the federal jury trial in Valdosta that began on Tuesday.
Butler was taken into custody by Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office deputies on April 3, 2018, and was arrested on an outstanding felony warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, Peeler said in the release.
During a search of the residence where Butler was taken into custody, deputies found a loaded .40 caliber Desert Eagle handgun and a box of .40 caliber ammunition. Butler was previously convicted of aggravated assault and terroristic threats in the Superior Court of Lowndes County.
Butler is currently on felony probation in Lowndes County.
“This case illustrates our multi-agency effort to enforce gun laws that prohibit convicted felons from possessing firearms, particularly when the convicted felon has a history of violence,” Peeler said. “It is a priority of this office to identify and prosecute violent offenders who jeopardize the safety of our communities. I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision for their work in this case.”
This case was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts, according to Peeler.
The U.S. attorney said PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime.
