Crisp Co. to welcome new administrator

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The new county administrator for Crisp County will be the man who held the same post in Mitchell County.
Clark Harrell will soon take over for current Crisp County Administrator Tom Patton, who confirmed the hire Thursday morning.
Harrell will start in Cordele on Dec. 16.
Harrell has been the top administrator in Mitchell County for seven years and saw the county through significant damage from Hurricane Michael last year.
Harrell has been a Mitchell County employee for 28 years.
Patton announced his retirement from the post in October.
