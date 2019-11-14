Cook Co. man gets additional sentence for lying under oath

“Albert Jackson tried to have his cake and eat it too and he choked on both in the process.”

By Kim McCullough | November 14, 2019 at 3:53 PM EST - Updated November 14 at 3:59 PM

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County man was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison after failing to truthfully testify in court, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.

Albert J. Jackson, 36, was originally sent to prison with his brother, Stephen Lekey Jackson, for burglary and other charges in connection to breaking into a home and stealing 12 guns, according to a release.

Jackson entered a guilty plea in February 2018 and was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison.

One condition of his plea was to truthfully testify against his brother, Stephen, at any trial. He also offered sworn testimony against his brother and agreed to testify against him in the case of a trial, the release stated.

At Stephen’s trial in February 2019, Albert told a story different than his original statement on the stand. He attempted to lessen Stephen’s involvement in the crime during the testimony, the release stated.

Stephen was still convicted of the charges and was sentenced to 20 years for his involvement.

Albert’s probation was revoked for not living up to his plea agreement, according to the release.

After Chief Superior Judge Howard McClain reviewed the plea agreement, Albert was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for failing to testify truthfully and violating his probation.

“Albert Jackson entered into a plea agreement with the State and in exchange received a reduced prison sentence. At the trial of his co-defendant brother, Albert tried to minimize his brother Stephen’s involvement and get him off. This office does not enter into plea agreements lightly and we expect those who accept reduced sentences will abide by their end of the bargain. In this case, Albert Jackson tried to have his cake and eat it too and he choked on both in the process. Albert Jackson only succeeded in helping convict his brother and getting himself an additional 10 years in prison. We now have both Jackson brothers in prison for a long time where they can no longer rob and steal from our citizens. I am grateful for the work of Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in this case and to Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson.”
Dick Perryman, District Attorney

