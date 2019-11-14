Cook Co. man gets additional sentence for lying under oath

“Albert Jackson entered into a plea agreement with the State and in exchange received a reduced prison sentence. At the trial of his co-defendant brother, Albert tried to minimize his brother Stephen’s involvement and get him off. This office does not enter into plea agreements lightly and we expect those who accept reduced sentences will abide by their end of the bargain. In this case, Albert Jackson tried to have his cake and eat it too and he choked on both in the process. Albert Jackson only succeeded in helping convict his brother and getting himself an additional 10 years in prison. We now have both Jackson brothers in prison for a long time where they can no longer rob and steal from our citizens. I am grateful for the work of Sheriff Doug Hanks and the Cook County Sheriff’s Office in this case and to Assistant District Attorney Allen Lawson.”

Dick Perryman, District Attorney