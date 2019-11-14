Cook Co. man gets additional sentence for lying under oath

COOK CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Cook County man was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison after failing to truthfully testify in court, according to District Attorney Dick Perryman.
Albert J. Jackson, 36, was originally sent to prison with his brother, Stephen Lekey Jackson, for burglary and other charges in connection to breaking into a home and stealing 12 guns, according to a release.
Jackson entered a guilty plea in February 2018 and was sentenced to 20 years with the first five years to be served in prison.
One condition of his plea was to truthfully testify against his brother, Stephen, at any trial. He also offered sworn testimony against his brother and agreed to testify against him in the case of a trial, the release stated.
At Stephen’s trial in February 2019, Albert told a story different than his original statement on the stand. He attempted to lessen Stephen’s involvement in the crime during the testimony, the release stated.
Stephen was still convicted of the charges and was sentenced to 20 years for his involvement.
Albert’s probation was revoked for not living up to his plea agreement, according to the release.
After Chief Superior Judge Howard McClain reviewed the plea agreement, Albert was sentenced to an additional 10 years in prison for failing to testify truthfully and violating his probation.
