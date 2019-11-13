Clouds and rain returning

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - From subfreezing to chilly upper 40s low 50s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight not as cold as lows stay above freezing mid-upper 30s. Cloudy with rain becoming likely Thursday afternoon through early Friday. Wrap around moisture will keep light rain and drizzle possible through the afternoon.
Gradual clearing into early Saturday which brings sunshine back for the weekend. Not as cold as the arctic blast gradually relaxes however temperatures remain below average highs low 60s and lows upper 30s low 40s.
