2-car Albany crash results in vehicle extractions; scene active

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One person had to be removed from their car and another is attempted to be extracted after a two-car crash in Albany, according to Albany Fire Chief Sebon Burns.
The crash happened at 3rd Avenue and North Slappey Boulevard.
The person already removed from their vehicle was sent to the hospital, Burns said.
The Albany Fire Department is actively working to pull the other person out of their car.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
