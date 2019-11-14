APD looking for suspect in brutal East Albany attack

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a suspect who “brutally attacked” a woman in East Albany, the department posted on its Facebook page.
The incident happened on Thursday Nov. 7.
The victim was walking in the 100 block of School Street when she was jumped from behind.
The victim was severely cut on the back of her neck, according to APD.
APD said the suspect is known to frequent the convenience store in the 1800 block of East Broad Avenue.
He possibly lives in some apartments near Leonard and School streets, according to police.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call (229) 431-2132.
