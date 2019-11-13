Valdosta house fire leaves 2 displaced

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that left two people without a home.
Firefighters said it happened around 5:30 Monday morning in the 700 block of E. Magnolia Street.
Kenneth Phillips, a next-door neighbor, said he came home to find his neighbors’ home engulfed in flames.
“It just was chaos outside. On the house, you could hear the fire and the firemen putting water on it. It was really loud. It was kind of frightening because you think about it happening and realize that it could happen to you too. It really could, anybody could be in that situation," said Phillips.
Phillips said he was originally at work when the fire started. He said he then rushed home to check on his girlfriend and began trying to keep the fire from spreading.
Phillip said that he hates to see that type of tragedy happen to anyone, especially his neighbors of over 20 years.
