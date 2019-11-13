U.S. Appeals Court denies another stay of execuation for Cromartie

Family members, friend attending execution

(Source: Georgia Department of Corrections)
By WALB News Team | November 13, 2019 at 6:35 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 6:48 PM

JACKSON, Ga. (WALB) - The United States Appeals Court has denied an emergency motion for a stay of execution for Ray Cromartie.

The court also denied an application for a certificate of appealability.

READ THE FULL DECISION BELOW:

Cromartie is set to be executed Wednesday night.

On Wednesday, Cromartie refused to give a last statement.

Four relatives and one family friend are attending the execution, which is set to happen around 7 p.m.

Protestors have also shown up to the execution, protesting against it. They are from the “Georgians for Alternatives for the Death Penalty” group.

WALB has a crew as a media witness for the execution. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

