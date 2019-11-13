U.S. Appeals Court denies another stay of execuation for Cromartie

JACKSON, Ga. (WALB) - The United States Appeals Court has denied an emergency motion for a stay of execution for Ray Cromartie.
The court also denied an application for a certificate of appealability.
READ THE FULL DECISION BELOW:
Cromartie is set to be executed Wednesday night.
On Wednesday, Cromartie refused to give a last statement.
Four relatives and one family friend are attending the execution, which is set to happen around 7 p.m.
Protestors have also shown up to the execution, protesting against it. They are from the “Georgians for Alternatives for the Death Penalty” group.
WALB has a crew as a media witness for the execution. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
