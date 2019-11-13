Suspect in 2017 Albany bank robbery sentenced

“Violent crimes will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. I want the law-abiding public and our law enforcement partners to be assured that we will prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent allowed by the law. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly on our collective mission to decrease violent crime in our communities. I want to especially applaud the APD (Albany Police Department) and FBI for their work in this case.”

Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia