Suspect in 2017 Albany bank robbery sentenced

More than a dozen people were inside the bank during the crime

Suspect in 2017 Albany bank robbery sentenced
Shataz Hampton (Source: WALB)
By Kim McCullough | November 13, 2019 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 5:05 PM

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in a 2017 armed bank robbery was sentenced Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

Shataz Hampton, 26, was sentenced to two years for robbery and seven years for brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime to be served consecutively. Hampton also will have to pay a fine of $2,700 in restitution to Renasant Bank and serve three years of probation.

His co-defendant, Kamilyah Whitlock, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison on Sep. 4. Whitlock was also found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm after a four-day trial in February.

Hampton and Whitlock are accused of robbing the Renasant Bank on North Westover on November 6, 2017, with more than a dozen customers and employees inside.

“Violent crimes will not be tolerated in the Middle District of Georgia. I want the law-abiding public and our law enforcement partners to be assured that we will prosecute violent criminals to the fullest extent allowed by the law. Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies are working tirelessly on our collective mission to decrease violent crime in our communities. I want to especially applaud the APD (Albany Police Department) and FBI for their work in this case.”
Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia

Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.