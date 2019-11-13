Suspect in 2017 Albany bank robbery sentenced

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A suspect in a 2017 armed bank robbery was sentenced Wednesday, according to Charlie Peeler, U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.
Shataz Hampton, 26, was sentenced to two years for robbery and seven years for brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime to be served consecutively. Hampton also will have to pay a fine of $2,700 in restitution to Renasant Bank and serve three years of probation.
His co-defendant, Kamilyah Whitlock, 25, was sentenced to two years in prison on Sep. 4. Whitlock was also found guilty of bank robbery and brandishing a firearm after a four-day trial in February.
