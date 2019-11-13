South Georgia State College gains degree accreditation in nursing program

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia State College has been awarded full accreditation for an associate of science and a bachelor of science in nursing through the spring of 2027.
The program gained its accreditation through the Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN), an accreditation that is a voluntary, self-regulatory process where non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.
