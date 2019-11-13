South Georgia State College gains degree accreditation in nursing program

“The ACEN Board of Commissioners affirmed that SGSC has the appropriate resources, programs, and infrastructure to prepare nurses for the workforce. We are very thankful that we are positively impacting the health care and economic viability of our region and the State of Georgia through higher education programs such as nursing. At South Georgia State College, we remain committed to working with the University System of Georgia, our faculty and staff and community partners to continue offering high quality, impactful degree programs for students.”

Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers, President of South Georgia State College