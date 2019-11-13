South Georgia State College gains degree accreditation in nursing program

The program gained its accreditation through the Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN). (Source: South Georgia State College)
By Kim McCullough | November 13, 2019 at 4:10 PM EST - Updated November 13 at 4:10 PM

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia State College has been awarded full accreditation for an associate of science and a bachelor of science in nursing through the spring of 2027.

The program gained its accreditation through the Accreditation Commission of Education in Nursing (ACEN), an accreditation that is a voluntary, self-regulatory process where non-governmental associations recognize educational institutions or programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality.

“The accreditation process is a great indication to our students of the high quality of education, training, and preparation they receive to improve health care outcomes. The clinical and educational expertise of our nursing faculty enhances the achievement of nursing students in every aspect of their training whether it is in the classroom, skills laboratory and/or simulation laboratory. Another key strength of the nursing programs lies in the community partnerships.”
Dr. Jaime Carter, Dean and Professor of Nursing
“The ACEN Board of Commissioners affirmed that SGSC has the appropriate resources, programs, and infrastructure to prepare nurses for the workforce. We are very thankful that we are positively impacting the health care and economic viability of our region and the State of Georgia through higher education programs such as nursing. At South Georgia State College, we remain committed to working with the University System of Georgia, our faculty and staff and community partners to continue offering high quality, impactful degree programs for students.”
Dr. Ingrid Thompson-Sellers, President of South Georgia State College

