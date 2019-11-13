Short hearing argues new motion in Jeffrey Peacock case

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Defense attorneys argued that investigators improperly searched Jeffrey Peacock’s truck in a 10-minute motion hearing.
In June, Peacock was convicted of 14 charges, including malice murder, for the 2016 deaths of his five friends. He was sentenced to five consecutive life sentences.
A judge is considering the issue and will issue a ruling shortly, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.
WALB has reached out to learn more details about the hearing. This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.