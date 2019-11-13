School board sets price tag on new Sumter Co. High School

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - $53.8 million — that’s the maximum price of the new Sumter County High School.
The Sumter County Board of Education decided on that price tag at a recent called meeting.
The board guaranteed the max price of $47.2 million dollars, that’s in addition to $6 million already allocated for the project.
Construction is well underway.
The school district said the foundation is already poured and the walls are up next.
School officials are excited to see progress at the site.
“Everybody’s excited. I mean, all of our board members are super excited about it. They’re ready to see progress. Progression just like we all are. And the community, they’re all excited as well,” Superintendent Dr. Torrance Choates said.
The new school will be around 245,000 square feet.
The project is expected to be completed in July 2021 and officials hope to open the school just in time for the 2021-22 school year.
