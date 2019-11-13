Salvation Army talks resources in colder weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the cold weather we have seen today, the Salvation Army said it is important for the homeless community to know where they can go to stay warm.
Lt. Rebecca Sullivan said once the temperatures start to drop, there are more people who take advantage of the shelter.
She wants to make sure everyone knows the Salvation Army is a safe place for the homeless and for those who may need a little extra help.
Sullivan said they have 22 beds at the shelter.
They have separate areas for men and women.
They serve a hot meal two times a day in their community kitchen, a breakfast at 6:30 a.m. and a dinner at 6:30 p.m.
People can check into the shelter from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Checkout is the following morning at 6:30 a.m.
Sullivan said she wants to make sure everyone knows their resources when it comes to being homeless.
“We have those rules because we do not want people to just walk in and out all day and all night. We have those times set up just because we want to make sure that those are safety times as a safety net," Sullivan said.
Sullivan said you need to make sure you have picture ID when checking into the shelter.
Also, the meals are for anyone, no matter if you’re homeless or not.
