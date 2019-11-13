Residents, community members fight to save Tifton’s Terrace Town Pink Motel

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Historic Town Terrace Pink Motel in Tifton is nearing its end and many people aren’t happy about it.
Members of the Tifton City Council announced that the potential buyer for the historical pink motel has withdrawn their offer.
The plans to demolish the historic landmark came about at the beginning of October.
Buyers are wanting to buy the land and use it for a new development project.
“Well, we are going to have to try to find somewhere to go and just play it by ear really," said Donnia Wyatt, a resident of the Pink Motel. "This is a very nice hotel here and I think it needs to stay so we will have somewhere to live because there is a lot of people in here that don’t have anywhere to live but can afford to live here.”
The Tift City Council met Tuesday evening at Tifton City Hall. Residents of the Town Terrace as well as the surrounding areas came together to voice their opinion on why the historical site shouldn’t be demolished.
Councilman Frank Sayles Jr. said this is a win-win for both the city and the people who live in it.
“I am glad that the citizenry came out. It shows that people are involved in the community, it shows that they care about our historic preservation, guidelines and structure in the community. So, I think it is a win all the way around," said Sayles.
Sayles said that other buyers are currently looking into redeveloping the property into a rehabilitation center. We will keep everyone updated as the story develops.
